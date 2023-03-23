 UK keen to partner with Kerala for higher education
Detailing the efforts of his government, Vijayan said it has been focusing more on the quality of higher education in the state and there was ample scope to cooperate with Britain in that sector.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
South Asia Trade Commissioner for Britain, Alan Gemmell, Kerala Chief Secretary, V P Joy among others participated in the meeting. | Twitter

Mumbai: The United Kingdom has evinced interest to work with the Kerala government in the higher education sector among others, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Vijayan called on British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandru Iyer, here and discussed the potential in state’s collaboration with the United Kingdom in the areas of healthcare, education, Fintech among others.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the British Deputy High Commissioner, @chandruiyer, regarding potential collaboration between the UK and Kerala to enhance crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and scientific research. Thank you for your valuable insights and support,” Vijayan tweeted.

“The Deputy High Commissioner has informed about the plan to conduct an Education World Forum. We will discuss the possibility of Kerala participating in the Forum with the Department of Higher Education and Vice Chancellors,” the CM said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan said Britain has shown interest in the Graphene Centre and the Incubation Centre of Kerala. He informed the British delegation that the Kerala government has been encouraging startups and innovations.

He further said that the southern state plans to set up such centres in sectors including Biological Science. Iyer, who is in charge of Kerala and Karnataka, said Britain was happy to work with the state, which is one of the best performing in India.

South Asia Trade Commissioner for Britain, Alan Gemmell, Kerala Chief Secretary, V P Joy among others participated in the meeting.

