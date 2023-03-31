UGC setting up foreign higher educational institutions in India, regulations to be adopted in first week of May: Chairman

UGC setting up foreign higher educational institutions in India | Twitter @PTI_News

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated several measures for the internationalisation of the higher education system in India.

UGC notified the Guidelines on Internationalisation of Higher Education in 2021, which included provisions like setting up an Office for International Affairs and Alumni Connect Cell in the Universities.

In January this year, UGC has announced draft norms for facilitating foreign universities and educational institutions to set up campuses in India which allow them autonomy in determining fees, as well as a 90-day approval process.

In the notification earlier this year by UGC, A foreign university with a rank among the top 500 global rankings or a foreign educational institution of repute in home jurisdiction can apply to the UGC to set up a campus in India.

As per report by the Hindu, The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations will be adopted in the first week of May, UGC Chairman M. Jagdesh Kumar told the newspaper.

He further says, the draft received responses from several foreign universities and embassies and the UGC was in the final stage of consolidating the suggestions. He added that the UGC would consult the Reserve Bank of India and would take legal opinion before the announcement of the guidelines.

Prof. Kumar said most of the suggestions were from universities based in Europe and North America. “Several embassies have also contacted us with their queries and suggestions,” he said

Prof. Kumar said the setting up of foreign universities in India would be a “win-win situation” for the country. “It will help students to develop collaborative research or academic activities with foreign students. There are a number of Indian academics in foreign universities. They can come to India to teach in their own universities. This will improve the overall standard of higher education in the country,” Prof. Kumar added.

He said once the suggestions were incorporated, the UGC would contact the embassies and foreign universities with the amended draft, before the final announcement. “This is also to bring an awareness about the scope of setting up foreign universities in India,” he said.

