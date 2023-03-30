 UGC warns students against 'self-styled' institutions which may jeopardize career
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC warns students against 'self-styled' institutions which may jeopardize career

UGC warns students against 'self-styled' institutions which may jeopardize career

"As per the UGC Act 1956 Section 22, “The right to conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act or a institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees,” UGC said.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
UGC cautioned students taking admissions to Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, | File Photo UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed medical students about two universities, Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, Kuttalam which are offering various courses in gross violation of the UGC act.

The commission cautioned the students on taking admission at these “self-styled” institutions which may jeopardize student's career.

Read Also
UGC NET December 2022: Result to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
article-image

The university and the board does not have the authority to award degrees as these are not established under sections of the UGC act, it said.

"As per the UGC Act 1956 Section 22, “The right to conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act or a institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees,” UGC said.

"Open International University for Alternative Medicines" and "National Board of Alternative Medicines are neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956),” it added.

It also cautioned students against taking admission in prohibited programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The official notice said that nearly 20 programmes, including engineering, architecture, medicine, law, have been unapproved by the UGC to be offered in online mode.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madras University begins registration for arrear students for UG, PG and Professional degree

Madras University begins registration for arrear students for UG, PG and Professional degree

Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren govt announces bonanzas for board exam toppers

Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren govt announces bonanzas for board exam toppers

More than 4,000 SC, ST, OBC students have dropped out of IITs in last 5 years: Rajya Sabha

More than 4,000 SC, ST, OBC students have dropped out of IITs in last 5 years: Rajya Sabha

Over 9.9 lakh teaching positions lie vacant in India's government schools: Report

Over 9.9 lakh teaching positions lie vacant in India's government schools: Report

Kerala minister confirms minimum enrollment age in state's schools to remain five

Kerala minister confirms minimum enrollment age in state's schools to remain five