UGC warns students against 'self-styled' institutions which may jeopardize career

UGC cautioned students taking admissions to Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, | File Photo UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed medical students about two universities, Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines, Kuttalam which are offering various courses in gross violation of the UGC act.

The commission cautioned the students on taking admission at these “self-styled” institutions which may jeopardize student's career.

The university and the board does not have the authority to award degrees as these are not established under sections of the UGC act, it said.

"As per the UGC Act 1956 Section 22, “The right to conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act or a institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees,” UGC said.

"Open International University for Alternative Medicines" and "National Board of Alternative Medicines are neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956),” it added.

It also cautioned students against taking admission in prohibited programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The official notice said that nearly 20 programmes, including engineering, architecture, medicine, law, have been unapproved by the UGC to be offered in online mode.