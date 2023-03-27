 UGC NET December 2022: Result to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022. Candidates can check UGC NET results for December 2022 exams on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in, once the results are declared.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts across the country. The final shift ended on March 15, 2023.

NTA recently uploaded provisional answer key along with question papers and responses on candidate's login portal.

NTA will prepare the final answer key after reviewing feedback from candidates, the changes will be reflected in the final key.

Steps to download the UGC-NET 2023 Result

Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Result for Dec 2022'

Then, enter the login credentials. (Application number and DOB).

Click on the submit button.

The UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.

