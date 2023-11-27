UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon, Admit Card Next Week | Representative image

The exam city information slip for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam will be issued soon be by the University Grants Commission (UGC). As per the reports, the city slip will be out this week and admit cards by next week. Once the exam city slip is out candidates can download these through the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

UGC-NET exam schedule

UGC has scheduled the exam from December 6 to 22. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the examination website and check subject-wise shift time and exam dates. In exam city slips, candidates can see in which city their exam centres will be located. It is different from admit card.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will make this official announcement for the release of the city intimation slip which will include the details of the exam centre where the candidates need to reach to participate in the exam. The link will be activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in by this week only.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips:

Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Then open the exam city intimation slip link.

Now login with your application number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Check and download the exam city slip.