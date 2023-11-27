 UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon, Admit Card Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon, Admit Card Next Week

UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon, Admit Card Next Week

NTA had earlier said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

Sundar FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon, Admit Card Next Week | Representative image

The exam city information slip for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam will be issued soon be by the University Grants Commission (UGC). As per the reports, the city slip will be out this week and admit cards by next week. Once the exam city slip is out candidates can download these through the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

UGC-NET exam schedule

UGC has scheduled the exam from December 6 to 22. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the examination website and check subject-wise shift time and exam dates. In exam city slips, candidates can see in which city their exam centres will be located. It is different from admit card.

Read Also
CSIR UGC NET 2023: Registration Closes Nov 30; Know How To Apply
article-image

National Testing Agency (NTA) will make this official announcement for the release of the city intimation slip which will include the details of the exam centre where the candidates need to reach to participate in the exam. The link will be activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in by this week only.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips:

Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Then open the exam city intimation slip link.

Now login with your application number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Check and download the exam city slip.

Read Also
Constitution Day 2023: UGC Issues Notice Asking Educational Institutes To Plan Events
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top 5 Benefits Of Studying At Night

Top 5 Benefits Of Studying At Night

Kochin University Stampede: Kerala Govt Seeks Inquiry Report From College Authorities

Kochin University Stampede: Kerala Govt Seeks Inquiry Report From College Authorities

SBI Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Closes Soon For 42 Manager Posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Closes Soon For 42 Manager Posts at sbi.co.in

Vidyashilp University Bengaluru UG Admissions 2024 Start; Apply Now

Vidyashilp University Bengaluru UG Admissions 2024 Start; Apply Now

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Result Date Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Past Years Trend

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Result Date Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Past Years Trend