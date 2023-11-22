Constitution Day 2023: UGC Issues Notice Asking Educational Institutes To Plan Events

UGC Issues Notice Asking Educational Institutes To Plan Events | University Grants Commission

Higher education establishments have been asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to plan events in honor of Constitution Day 2023, which falls on November 26. The UGC has also issued an official notice in this regard on its website.

As part of the celebration, various events are held annually with the goal of emphasizing and restating the ideals and concepts found in the constitution.

“An important part of the celebration is reading the Preamble to the Constitution and reaffirming our commitment to uphold its ideology,” UGC’s official notice said. It gave the educational establishments the option to 'read the preamble' online and download a certificate via the MyGov portal. While it said that additional events, such as lectures and webinars on the principles and values of the Indian Constitution can be arranged in another way.

In addition to readings, the UGC has recommended that the educational institutions host seminars or webinars on the principles and values of the Indian constitution.

Along with photos and videos, colleges and universities can upload information about the events planned for the day to the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

Last year's event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in last year’s constitution day event held in the Supreme Court. The event was also addressed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Many colleges also organized events on this day with students taking pledge reiterating their belief in the principles outlined in the preamble.