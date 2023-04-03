UGC NET December 2022: Results to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to check

UGC NET December 2022 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the UGC NET December 2022 exam result.

The UGC NET December 2022 cycle was held from February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023, and the results are expected to be released any time this week on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts across the country. NTA recently uploaded provisional answer key along with question papers and responses on candidate's login portal.

NTA will prepare the final answer key after reviewing feedback from candidates, the changes will be reflected in the final key.

The UGC NET exam was held in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities, with more than 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects. The answer key was released on March 23, 2023, and candidates were given time till March 25, 2023, to raise objections, if any.

After the results are declared, candidates who have qualified for the UGC NET exam will be eligible to apply for assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) in various universities and colleges across the country.

The qualifying marks for the UGC NET exam vary depending on the category of the candidate. The cut-off for each subject is also different, and candidates need to score above the cut-off marks to qualify for the exam.

The UGC NET June 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22, 2023.

Steps to check the UGC NET Result 2023 :