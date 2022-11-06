UGC NET 2022 results declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; read details here

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: Results of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test, also known as UGC-NET 2022 December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA has declared the scores on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and candidates can check the results there. The NTA has released the answer key as well.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year to make the decision on the eligibility of candidates who apply for the position of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian institutions.

The exam, this year, was held in four phases as it began on July 9 and ended on October 14. The first phase was carried out between July 9 and July 12, the second between September 20 and September 23, the third between September 29 and October 4, and the last between October 8 and October 14.

A total number of 544,485 candidates appeared for the exam this year, out of which 43,246 candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor while 8955 candidates are declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor.

According to UGC guidelines, 6% of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the minimum qualifying marks in the combined score for both papers are deemed NET qualified.

Due to the Covid pandemic this year, the December 2021 cycle got delayed along with the June 2022 one which led to the NTA merging the cycles.

UGC NET result 2022: Steps to check