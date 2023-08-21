UGC Introduces Life Skills Courses In Revised Syllabus For Undergraduates

Representative Image |

In an educational development for undergrad students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled updated guidelines to incorporate life skills courses. It encompasses contemporary subjects like social media, cyber security, cognitive and non-cognitive skills, personal finance management, constitutional values, and patriotism.

Released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, the "Curriculum and Guidelines for Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) 2.0" have been disseminated to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to replace the 2019 UGC curriculum for Life Skills.

These elective or optional courses, curated by a 10-member expert committee, are categorized into communication skills, professional skills, leadership and management skills, and universal human values. Each course carries two credits, contributing to a cumulative eight credits.

Emotional Intelligence And Much More As A Part of This Course:

M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairperson, articulated the objective of these courses as "enhancing self-awareness, emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, leadership behavior, goal-setting, and stress or time management." Kumar highlighted that they aim to cultivate behaviours that empower individuals and foster a positive and productive environment.

The course modules, divided into 33 segments, introduce novel components such as digital ethics and cyber security, cognitive and non-cognitive skills, personal finance management, and constitutional values, justice, and human rights.

In terms of teaching the "patriotism, pride and gratitude for the Nation" module, the UGC recommended delving into local heroes and their contributions.

With these revised guidelines, the UGC aims to equip students with a diverse skill set to navigate the modern world effectively. The integration of practical skills, digital awareness, and civic values is anticipated to enhance the holistic development of undergraduates.

