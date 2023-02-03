UGC extends feedback deadline on foreign university draft norms until February 20

University Grants Commission (UGC) | File Photo

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has extended the deadline for feedback and comments on the regulations drafted for the establishment of foreign university campuses for the second time. The deadline for stakeholders to submit comments, suggestions, or feedback has been pushed back until February 20, 2023.

Read Also UGC extends deadline for suggestions on draft norms to bring foreign universities to India

According to the draft regulations on UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, foreign universities will only be able to offer full-time courses in offline mode.

Previously, the deadline for sending feedback was January 18, 2023, but it was extended to February 3, 2023. The deadline for submitting comments has once again been extended.

Several European countries and visiting foreign delegations have already shown interest in establishing their campuses in the country, said UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar while announcing the draft guidelines.

The foreign varsities setting up in India will be at the liberty to determine their syllabus and admission processes, as long as the quality of the knowledge imparted does not differ from that of their parent campus.