UCEED, CEED 2025 Registrations With Late Fees To Close Today; Apply NOW!

CEED & UCEED 2025: Registration Window With Late Fees To Close Today |

Registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) 2025 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 will close today at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, with a late charge. By 5 p.m., candidates who want to take the test can register on the institute's official website.

Admit Card Availability: January 3, 2025

Last Date for Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification: January 9, 2025

Exam Date: January 19, 2025

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Application fees:

General category: Rs 4,000

Female, SC, ST and PwD: Rs 2,000

How to apply for UCEED and CEED 2025:

Step 1: Go to UCEED/CEED 2025's official website.

Step 2: Select the provided link for online registration.

Step 3: Complete the registration form online.

Step 4: Complete the online application form by uploading all necessary documents.

Step 5: Click the link for final submission after paying the registration cost.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for UCEED 2025, applicants must have finished their Class 12 (or its equivalent) in 2024 or be slated to take the test for the first time in any of the following streams: science, commerce, the arts, or society.

According to the requirements of each institute, CEED applicants must fulfil particular educational requirements in order to be eligible for Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs.

IIT Bombay, IITDelhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur are among the leading design colleges that accept UCEED scores for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs. A number of private institutions also accept UCEED scores for BDes admissions.

Qualifying for UCEED does not, however, ensure admission; applicants must finish a different application process for certain programs based on the requirements of each institution.

CEED applicants are eligible to apply for MDes and PhD programs, and their CEED score is valid for one year after the results are announced.