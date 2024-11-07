 UCEED 2025: Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!
SimpleUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the UCEED 2025 registration period on November 8, 2024, with a late fee. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design application forms are available on the UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in for interested candidates who have not yet submitted them.

Late Fee Application Deadline: November 8, 2024  

Admit Card Availability: January 3, 2025  

Last Date for Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification: January 9, 2025  

Exam Date: January 19, 2025  

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED 2025, uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the Registration Portal tab from the main page.

Step 3: Enter your information as requested to register.

Step 4: Complete the application forms after logging in with your registered credentials.

Step 5: Pay the required fees, including the late fee charges and submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation, then save a printout for your records.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for additional relevant information.

