 IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has closed the registration period for CEED and UCEED 2025, however candidates may still register for the entrance test by paying the late fee.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
CEED, UCEED 2025 Applications Open With Late Fee | Representational Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has closed the registration period for CEED and UCEED 2025, however candidates may still register for the entrance test by paying the late fee. On October 31, 2024, the CEED and UCEED 2025 exam registration period without a late fee ended.

The CEED, UCEED 2025 application form can be filled out and submitted online by interested and qualified applicants looking to be admitted to the M.Des program.

On November 8, the UCEED, UCEED 2025 application process with late fines will close. The date of the CEED, UCEED 2025 exam is set for January 19.

Late fee:

The CEED, UCEED 2025 exam application fee is INR 3,800. CEED 2025 and UCEED 2025 applications have a 500 rupee late fee. Candidates should be aware that in addition to the application fee, the late charge must be paid.

How to apply for CEED and UCEED 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: The registration form for CEED and UCEED 2025 will open.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your contact, academic, and personal details.

Step 4: Additionally, choose a UCEED and UCEED 2025 exam location.

Step 5: Upload files in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 6: Fill out the application and pay the CEED and UCEED 2025 application fee.

Step 7: Save and download the application for future reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have finished Class 12 (or its equivalent) in 2024 or be scheduled to sit the exam for the first time in 2025 in any of the following streams: science, commerce, the arts, or humanities.

According to the requirements of each institute, CEED applicants must fulfil particular educational requirements in order to be eligible for Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs.

