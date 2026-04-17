Two Teen Boys Die By Suicide In Muzaffarnagar; Class 11 Failure Linked In One Case, Probe On In Second | File pic

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after failing in his examination, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (City) Siddharth Mishra said 17-year-old Krishna Bhardwaj, a resident of Saket Colony and a student of Green Public School, was found dead inside his room on Thursday.

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A suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added, adding that the family told police that Krishna had recently found out that he failed in his Class 11 exams.

In a separate incident in Sultanpur village under the Budhana police station area, 16-year-old Arman committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Thursday, the police said.

Circle Officer (Budhana) Gajendra Pal Singh said that the teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The motive behind the minor's extreme step was not known immediatly and an investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

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