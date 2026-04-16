Rape Accused Dies By Suicide In Ratlam's Police Custody |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man arrested on rape charges, filed by his own 16-year-old daughter, died by suicide in the lock-up of Namli Police Station in Ratlam district on early hours of Thursday morning.

The accused, a resident of a village under the station's jurisdiction, was taken into custody following registration of an FIR by his daughter on Wednesday evening.

CCTV footage from the station confirmed that the accused was present in the lock-up until 2:30 am. At approximately 4:00 am, detention cell officer Narayan Jadon observed via surveillance cameras that the accused had hanged self using the drawstring of his lower garment, tied to a water pipe inside the lock-up.

Senior officials, including SDOP Kishore Patanwala, DSP Ajay Sarwan, FSL officer Atul Mittal and SDM (Rural) Vivek Sonkar, immediately rushed to the site.

The District Collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The investigating officer conducted an on-site inspection and the body has been dispatched to Ratlam Medical College for post-mortem examination. A comprehensive investigation is underway. Further details are expected following receipt of the post-mortem report.