Woman Jumps From Moving Local Train In Mumbai; Husband And In-Laws Booked For Abetment Of Suicide

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a moving local train between Marine Lines and Charni Road stations in South Mumbai on April 13, police said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a moving local train between Marine Lines and Charni Road stations in South Mumbai on April 13, police said.

About Incident

The deceased, identified as Disha Chauhan, was rushed to GT Hospital, where she was declared dead. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours when she allegedly jumped from the train before it reached Charni Road station.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Rekha Chauhan, the police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide against the woman’s husband, Jignesh Walsur, and his parents.

Harassment After Marriage

In her statement, the complainant alleged that her daughter had been subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband soon after their marriage in 2023. She further claimed that the accused frequently assaulted Disha, demanded money, and forced her to arrange funds for his alleged drug consumption.

The complainant stated that she had been providing financial assistance to her daughter and son-in-law regularly, including monthly expenses and additional amounts, in an attempt to prevent further harassment. She also alleged that despite her efforts, the abuse continued.

Victim Had Previously Attempted Suicide

According to the FIR, the victim had previously attempted suicide and had also consumed phenyl following alleged harassment, after which she was treated at a hospital. A non-cognizable complaint had also been registered earlier against the husband.

Police said that on the night before the incident, the couple was seen together near Marine Lines, where they allegedly consumed alcohol. During this time, the victim reportedly expressed her intention to end her life. The accused allegedly refused and later told police that he did not attempt to stop her when she jumped from the train.

The complainant has also accused the victim’s in-laws of supporting the harassment.

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/