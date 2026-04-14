Crime Branch Arrests Milk Seller In Malad East For Adulterating Amul And Gokul Milk, Repackaging As Counterfeit Brands | AI

Mumbai: The Crime Branch arrested an individual in Malad East for allegedly adulterating milk. The accused allegedly removed Amul and Gokul milk from original packets and repackaged it into counterfeit bags labelled 'Amul Taaza,' 'Amul Gold,' and 'Amul Buffalo' after adulteration. The accused has been identified as Saidul Chaugoni, 40, a milk seller residing in Malad East.

Food and Drug Administration Filed Complaint

According to the police, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filed a complaint. The FDA received information last week from Crime Branch Unit 12 regarding ongoing milk adulteration in Malad East. On April 10, at around 5:55 am, an FDA team and the police jointly conducted the operation.

Both teams raided Room No. 5, Rajesh Popal Chawl, Jai Bhawani Road, near Royal Complex, Kasam Baug, Malad East, where they found Chaugoni, who stated that he was engaged in the milk-selling business. Initially, he refused to allow inspection; however, he later agreed to cooperate with the FDA and police team.

Chaugoni Initially Refused to Allow Inspection

During the inspection, the team discovered thousands of tampered milk packets and a large number of empty Amul and Gokul bags. Additionally, they found empty counterfeit bags labelled “Amul Taaza,” “Amul Gold,” and “Amul Buffalo,” along with candles, tongs, a lighter, scissors, a funnel, a strainer, and other equipment used for milk adulteration.

The accused allegedly removed original Amul and Gokul milk, adulterated it with dirty water, and repackaged it into counterfeit bags labelled “Amul Taaza,” “Amul Gold,” and “Amul Buffalo.” The bags were not properly sealed. The accused later admitted to the crime. The police seized all the equipment and milk packets.

The police registered a case under Section 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, on April 10, and subsequently arrested him.

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