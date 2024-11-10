 TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details
TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details

Candidates are advised to retain their admit cards not only for the duration of the exam but also throughout the entire selection process

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Representative Image |

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued admit cards for the Group 3 recruitment examination. Candidates can now access and download their TSPSC Group 3 hall tickets from the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the hall ticket, along with further details, can be found below.

TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Download Link

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon activate the download link for the Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates preparing for the exam can access their hall tickets on the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in once it is live.

Exam Day Reporting Times

On the day of the exam, candidates must be mindful of the reporting times. For the morning session, candidates are required to arrive by 8:30 AM, while those scheduled for the afternoon session should reach the venue by 1:30 PM. It is important to note that entry will close strictly at 9:30 AM for the morning session and 2:30 PM for the afternoon session.

Keep Your Admit Card for Future Reference

Candidates are advised to retain their admit cards not only for the duration of the exam but also throughout the entire selection process. Keeping the admit card on hand will help avoid any issues during later stages of the recruitment.

Contact for Technical Support

In case of any technical difficulties while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can reach out to the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in for assistance.

