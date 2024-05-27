TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Timetable Released, Exam On June 9

Representative Image | File

The exam schedule for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for the group 1 preliminary examinations for general recruitment has been released.

As mentioned in the exam timetable, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024. The exam will be held in OMR format. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions printed on the Question Paper Booklet before starting the exam. A sample of the OMR sheet has been made available to the candidates by the commission.

"Candidates are advised to download the model OMR Answer Sheet and practice to fill the required boxes and darken the appropriate circles to avoid rejection of their OMR Answer Sheet," read the official notification.

"The Instructions printed on Hall Ticket are also made available to the candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the Instructions carefully, and follow them while attending the Preliminary Test. The Commission will not be held responsible if candidates make any mistakes or for any violation of the instructions on OMR Answer Sheet and on Hall Ticket," the notification further mentioned.

The candidates can view the exam schedule for the said exam at the commission's official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Official Notice | TSPSC Website

Steps To Download The Exam Schedule

Step 1: Open TSPSC's official website, i.e., tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the exam schedule link and open it.

Step 4: The exam schedule will open on your screen.

Step 5: Save for future reference.

The Hall Ticket/ Admit card will be made available to the candidates by the commission from June 1, 2024, for the TSPSC group 1 prelim exam. Once released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the commission official website.

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the said admit card after it is released.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1: Open the TSPSC's official website, i.e., tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter login details.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the details on the admit card and verify them.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.