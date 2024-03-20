Application Correction Window To Open For TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024; Visit tspsc.gov.in | Representative image

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the commencement of the application correction window for Group 1 Services 2024, starting from March 23, 2024. This window will be available until March 27, 2024, at 5 pm.

Candidates applying for Group 1 Services are encouraged to visit the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in to view the notification and utilize this opportunity to amend any errors in their application details.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 563 posts within the organization. The preliminary test for this recruitment is scheduled for June 9, 2024, followed by the main examination commencing on October 21, 2024.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include being at least 18 years old, with an upper age limit of 46 years. Additionally, SC, ST, and Backward Class candidates are eligible for a 5-year age relaxation. It is imperative for candidates to hold a Bachelor’s degree from a university or institution recognized by the UGC.

For those looking to modify their application forms, here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the section dedicated to TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024.

Step 3: Locate and click on the link labeled "Correction Window" or a similar option.

Step 4: Access the correction window by clicking on the link.

Step 5: Log in to your account using the provided credentials, if required.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions to make the necessary amendments to your application form.

Step 7: Double-check all modifications to ensure accuracy.

Step 8: Once satisfied with the changes, save and submit your updated application form.

Step 9: Ensure completion of the process before the specified deadline.