TS TET Result 2024: TS TET Results Declared At tstet2024.aptonline.in

The School Education Department of Telangana has officially declared the TS TET Result 2024 today, June 12, 2024. Candidates who participated in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can now view their results on the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in. The exam was held across 11 districts in the states.

Exam date and time:

Date: May 20 to June 3, 2024, across 11 districts in the state.

Session 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Session 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

How to check TS TET Result 2024:

Visit the official website, tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the "TG TET Result 2024" link available on the home page.

A new page will open where you need to enter your login credentials.

Click on the "Submit" button to view your result.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scores and download the result page.

Keep a printed copy of your result for future reference.

Passing Criteria:

General Category: 60% and above

OBC Category: 50% and above

SC/ST/Differently Abled (PH): 40% and above

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TS TET website.