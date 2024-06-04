TS TET 2024 Answer Key Released At tstet2024.aptonline.in

Pixabay

On June 4, 2024, the Department of School Education in Hyderabad released the TS TET 2024 answer key. Candidates who took the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can access the provisional answer key by visiting the official website, tstet2024.aptonline.in. The department has also made the response sheets available, along with the preliminary answer key.

Date and Time:

Examination Date: May 20 to June 3, 2024

Objection window: June 4, 2024.

Examination Time:

First Session: 9 am to 11.30 am

Second session: 2 pm to 4.30 pm

How to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on TS TET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will get answer key links for each subject.

Step 4: Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

Step 5: Check the answers and download the page.

TS TET passing is 60% and above for General, 50% and above for BC, and 40% and above for SC/ST/PH.

In the State of Telangana, the Teacher Recruitment Test will give 20% weight to TET scores. TS-TET qualifying certificates for appointments have a lifelong validity period, unless the Telangana government notifies you otherwise.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.