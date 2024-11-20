TS TET 2024 Registration Window Closing Today; Check HERE

TS TET 2024 | Representative image

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) online application period will end tonight, November 20, according to the Telangana School Education Department. On the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can do so.

Tickets for the TS TET hall will be made available on December 26 in accordance with the schedule. The test is scheduled to start on January 1 and run until January 20. The date of the results announcement is February 5, 2025. Two shifts—from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm—will be used for papers.

Eligibility criteria:



Paper 1 requires a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed.) and Paper 2 requires a Bachelor of Education degree (B.Ed.). Many in-service teachers apply because the qualification is required for progression to School Assistant jobs.

How to Apply for the TS TET Application Form?

Step 1: Go to the TS TET's official website, tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the link for online TS TET registration.

Step 3: Enter all of your details to complete the TS TET registration procedure.

Step 4: Log in and fill out the TSTET application

Step 5: Upload all required documents and pay the fees.

Step 6: Submit and download the application for future reference.

TET: May 2024



In response to the increasing need for trained teachers, the government launched two TET tests this year. There were 286,381 applicants for the exam in May 2024.



According to the data, 57,725 applicants completed Paper 1, generating a pass rate of 67.13 percent, while 51,443 candidates passed Paper 2, yielding a pass rate of 34.18 percent.