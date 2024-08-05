TS LAWCET 2024 Counselling Registration Window Opens; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates

TS LAWCET 2024 | Representative Image

Registration for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling 2024 will open today, August 5, according to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Students interested in pursuing a three-year or five-year LLB program can register.

Students have until August 20 to register for admissions, according the counselling schedule. Students must meet the local or non-local status requirements and be of Indian nationality in order to be eligible for this counselling.



Application Fees



For the registration and verification process, all candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing cost of Rs. 800 (or Rs. 500 for SC/ST candidates). This charge must be paid online with a credit card, debit card, or internet banking account in the name of the "Secretary, TGCHE."



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates for the three-year LLB program must have completed any graduate degree (10+2+3) from an accredited university or any other exam that the relevant universities have recognised as equivalent, with 45% of the total marks for the general category, 42% for the OBC category, and 40% for the SC/ST category.

3 Year LLB Programme



In the event that a candidate received less than 45 percent, 42 percent, or 40 percent, respectively, in their graduation, they should have received the same percentage or more overall in any BEd or post-graduate program.



Candidates who passed their degree examination in a single sitting without completing a three-year course through regular, private, or correspondence, as well as those who obtained their degree directly from an open university without possessing any prerequisite qualifications, are ineligible.



5 Year LLB Programme



In order to be eligible for the five-year LLB program, a candidate must have passed the two-year intermediate examination (using the 10+2 pattern) with an aggregate mark percentage of 45% for general category, 42% for OBC category, and 40% for SC/ST category, or any other examination that the university in question or the Board of Intermediate Education, T.S./A.P., recognises as equivalent.



Applicants without a basic qualification (SSC) who completed their graduation or post-graduation through open institutions are not eligible to be admitted to LLB programs.

Important Dates

Registration begins: August 5, 2024

Registration ends: August 20, 2024

Special Category Certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports) Physical Verification: August 7 to August 10

Display of Eligible Candidates List: August 21, 2024

Web Options: August 22 to August 23, 2024

Edit of Web Options: August 24, 2024

Seat Allotment Result: August 27, 2024

Document Verification: August 28 to August 30, 2024