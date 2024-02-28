TS LAWCET 2024 Notification Releasing Today on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Representational Pic

TS LAWCET 2024 notification PDF is set to be released today, as announced by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and PGLCET) notification brings crucial information for aspiring law students. The TS LAWCET 2024 notification will be available for download on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, from today onwards.

Here are the key details:

Application Dates:

Candidates can start filling out their application forms from March 1, 2024.

The last date to submit applications without a late fee is April 15, 2024.

Applications with a late fee can be submitted until May 25, 2024.

Exam Schedule:

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET exams are scheduled for June 3, 2024.

The 3-year LLB exam will take place from 10:30 am to 12 noon,

The 5-year YDC LLB & LLM exams will be held from 12:30 pm to 4 pm.

Hall Ticket Release:

Hall tickets for the examination are expected to be available in the third week of May 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the 3-year LLB course:

Graduate Degree (10+ 2+ 3 patterns) with at least 45% aggregate marks for general category

42% for OBC

40% for SC/ST category

For the 5-year LLB course:

Applicants should have completed a two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2) with at least 45% aggregate marks for the general category

42% for OBC

40% for SC/ST category

Successful candidates in the TS LAWCET or PGLCET exams gain admission to various law courses including LLB, BA+LLB, B.Com+LLB, and BBA+LLB in Telangana's law colleges, facilitated through a counseling process.

Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements and instructions.