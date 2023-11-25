 TS LAWCET 2023 Web Option Entry Opens Today; Know How To Choose Options
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) counselling choice filling facility today, November 25.

Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
TS LAWCET 2023 Web Option Entry Opens Today; Know How To Choose Options | Representational Pic

Candidates who have registered for the exam can fill their fill the preferred college and courses choice on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The link for students to select their course and college for assignment can be accessed starting at 11 a.m., in accordance with the schedule provided. Students are recommended to enter their choices in the allocation round in the order that they are referenced.

November 27, 2023 is the deadline for TS LAWCET choice submissions. Following the conclusion of the option filling, the online certificate verification will be reviewed by the council, and then the list of eligible candidates will be published.

On November 30, 2023, the allocation result based on the selections entered will be made public.

How to enter your choices:

Go to lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Once the website homepage appears, select the link that is active for TS LAWCET counseling 2023.

A login window will open as soon as you click on it.

Enter the login information as requested below.

The screen will display the counseling page for TS LAWCET.

Enter the preferred course and college for allotment on the page that appears.

Save the modified text.

Send in the page on counseling.

Print off a copy of the page for future use.

