TS ICET 2024: Special Phase Allotment Results Out Today, Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the special phase allotment results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 today, October 4.

Candidates who participated in the counseling process for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs can now check their results on the official website, tgicet.nic.in.

To be eligible for the special phase counseling, candidates had to meet specific criteria. This included those who had not secured a seat but completed their certificate verification, those who had not yet exercised their options despite having verified their certificates, and those who had already obtained a seat, self-reported to their allotted college, and were looking for a better option.

Key dates for the special phase counseling included online submission of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking, and certificate verification starting on September 30, 2024.

Certificate verification for candidates who had already booked their slots took place on October 1, 2024, followed by an option selection period from October 1 to 2, 2024.

Following the announcement of the provisional allotment results, candidates can pay their tuition fees and self-report online from October 4 to 5, 2024. Additionally, candidates who have been allotted seats must visit the colleges within October 5 to 7, 2024.

Steps to Check Results:

1. Visit the official website, tgicet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link to view allotment results on the homepage.

3. Proceed to the candidate login area.

4. Input login credentials and click submit.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Print a copy for future reference.