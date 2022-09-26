TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Last phase certificate verification starts today; Know more here

TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Last phase certificate verification starts today |

Telangana: For the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 counselling process for the final phase is going on, the certificate verification for the already booked candidates is to be conductd today, September 26, 2022. Candidates who have successfully completed the online filing of information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, must finish the TS ECET counselling 2022 certificate verification process by the end of the day.

Candidates need to visit the nearest helpline centre listed in the TS counselling 2022 schedule depending on the date and time of their certificate verification. Candidates will not be able to attend the certificate verification until the processing fee has been received. Candidates must wear a mask during the certificate verification process at the helpline centre. Candidates need to bring their rank card, hall ticket, aadhar card, and other important documents for verification.

Documents required for TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Certificate Verification:

TS ECET 2022 rank card

TS ECET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar Card.

SSC or its equivalent marks memo.

Diploma or degree memorandum of marks.

Diploma or degree provisional pass certificate.

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate in case of BSc Mathematics candidates.

Study certificate from Class 6 to Diploma (Class 9 to degree in case of BSc Mathematics, Class 6 to Diploma in case of candidates studied in statewide institutions).

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate( if any)

EWS income certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Residence certificate, employer certificate (non-local candidates)

Minority certificate

Certificates to be produced by Physically Handicapped (PHC), Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP), National Cadet Crops (NCC), Sports (SG) category candidates.