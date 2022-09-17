e-Paper Get App
Telangana: TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result out; here's how to check at tsecet.nic.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Representational image |

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling seat allocation result for 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). On the official website, tsecet.nic.in, candidates can view the order of TS ECET allotment. The TSCHE has additionally released the college-by-college seat allocation order for applicants who registered for the TS ECET round 1 counselling. Candidates must provide their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth in order to view the TS ECET seat allocation results.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must pay the processing fee and show up for self-reporting via the internet between September 17 and September 22, 2022. Registration, cost payment, and slot booking for the TS ECET counselling 2022 second and final phases will take place between September 25. On September 29, 2022, the results of the TS ECET final phase allocation will be released.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here's how to check

  • tsecet.nic.in is the official website.

  • Go to the login tab and provide the necessary information.

  • Enter information to obtain the TS ECET seat allocation results.

  • Print out the PDF after downloading it for more reference.

The TS ECET counselling 2022 spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30. TSCHE is conducting the TS ECET counselling 2022 for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes.

article-image

