 TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

Originally set at 6,244 positions, the total now stands at 9,491 following a third addendum

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has expanded the number of vacancies for the Group 4 services recruitment exam, with the results released on October 28, 2024. Originally set at 6,244 positions, the total now stands at 9,491 following a third addendum.

Read Also
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in
article-image

Increase in number of vacancies

The commission first increased the count by 480 on September 11, then added 2,208 on October 9, and finally, 559 more on the day of the results announcement. Candidates can check the TNPSC Group 4 results for 2024 and find a detailed breakdown of available positions on the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) for Group 4 services took place on June 9, 2024, with results announced on October 28, just 92 working days later. Qualified candidates can view their marks and rank positions at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Read Also
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 51 Vacant Positions By October 12; All Details Inside!
article-image

How to download TNPSC group 4 results?

To download the scorecard for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the TNPSC results page at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in or tnpscexams.in

2. Find the Group 4 Result Link: Look for the link related to the Group 4 results or scorecard.

3. Enter Required Details: You may need to input details such as your registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the Information: Click the submit button to retrieve your scorecard.

5. Download the Scorecard: Once your scorecard is displayed, download it and save it for your records.

6. Print if Necessary: If you need a physical copy, print the scorecard for future reference.

Make sure to check for any updates or specific instructions on the website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

Delhi DoE Mandates Strict Compliance For Special Schools To Implement Inclusive Education

Delhi DoE Mandates Strict Compliance For Special Schools To Implement Inclusive Education

UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com

UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com

ICAI: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.nic.in

ICAI: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.nic.in