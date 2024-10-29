TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has expanded the number of vacancies for the Group 4 services recruitment exam, with the results released on October 28, 2024. Originally set at 6,244 positions, the total now stands at 9,491 following a third addendum.

Increase in number of vacancies

The commission first increased the count by 480 on September 11, then added 2,208 on October 9, and finally, 559 more on the day of the results announcement. Candidates can check the TNPSC Group 4 results for 2024 and find a detailed breakdown of available positions on the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) for Group 4 services took place on June 9, 2024, with results announced on October 28, just 92 working days later. Qualified candidates can view their marks and rank positions at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

How to download TNPSC group 4 results?

To download the scorecard for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the TNPSC results page at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in or tnpscexams.in

2. Find the Group 4 Result Link: Look for the link related to the Group 4 results or scorecard.

3. Enter Required Details: You may need to input details such as your registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the Information: Click the submit button to retrieve your scorecard.

5. Download the Scorecard: Once your scorecard is displayed, download it and save it for your records.

6. Print if Necessary: If you need a physical copy, print the scorecard for future reference.

Make sure to check for any updates or specific instructions on the website.