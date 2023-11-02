TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023 : Admit Card Out; Check Details

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu : The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Civil Judge Main exam 2023. The exam is set to be conducted on November 4 and November 5, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts at different times as per the schedule. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam, can now download their admit card through the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.

An official notification was released by the board which stated that the admitted students can now successfully download and check their memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) on their official website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted in order to successfully fill the 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Here is a step-by-step guide for the candidates to download the admit card:

Step 1 - Go to the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2 - Find the 'Hall Ticket Download' link on the main page.

Step 3 - Click on the OTR tab.

Step 4 - Fill in your correct and required credentials to login

Step 5 - The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6 - Save and Download the admit card for future reference.

Read Also Top 10 Law Schools Across Globe As Per Times Higher Education Ranking 2024

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)