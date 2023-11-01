Top 10 Law Schools Across Globe As Per Times Higher Education Ranking 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 01, 2023
Harvard Law School was Founded in 1817. It is the oldest operating law school in the US. The University has jumped from 6th position in 2023 to first in 2024.
Stanford University Law school is at 2nd position shifting from top position last year. Its alumni include several of the first women to occupy Chief Justice or Associate Justice posts on supreme court in US.
Faculty of Law, Cambridge University is at 3rd spot. The faculty is the oldest law professorship in the English-speaking world.
Columbia University, New York is at 4th place. Columbia Law School was founded in 1858 as the Columbia College Law School.
New York University: NYU School of Law was established in 1835 is the oldest law school in New York City. The Law school is also at 4h position sharing with adjacent Columbia University.
University of California, Berkeley moved to 6th spot this year from 13th last yea. It is commonly known as Berkeley Law or UC Berkeley School of Law).
Oxford University's Faculty of Law is at 7th position. The school has history of over 800 years in the teaching and learning of law.
University of Melbourne: Melbourne Law School is Australia's oldest law school which stands at 8th place.
University of Chicago Law School is at 9th place. It was was established in 1902.
Yale University stands at 10th Place. The Yale Law School is the most selective academic institutions in the world.
Thanks For Reading!