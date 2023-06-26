TNEA Rank List 2023 OUT at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

TNEA Rank List 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has published the provisional rank list for Engineering admissions (TNEA rank list 2023). Candidates can go to the official website at tneaonline.org and check the list. The rank list can be checked through candidate login. Students can check the Rank list by entering their TNEA application number and date of birth, candidates can easily view their rank and admission status.

The notification displayed on the website reads, "TNEA 2023 Rank list is published, you can login with your username and password to check the rank, also we have published the ranks as PDF. If there are any queries or grievances regarding the rank please contact near by TFC on or before 30-06-2023, 4PM."

Direct Link to check TNEA rank list

Prospective students are advised to check the TNEA Rank List promptly to determine their admission prospects. The availability of the rank list online ensures easy access for all candidates, bringing transparency to the admission process.

As per various reports the counselling process has been postponed by 2 weeks.

Steps to download TNEA rank list

Go to tneaonline.org.

Now, click on the rank details option and select category. Download the PDF file and check the list.

Alternatively, go to the login page, enter email ID and password and submit.

Check your qualification status.

