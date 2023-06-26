TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Begins Today at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling For Phase 1 |

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begin the online registrations for Phase 1 of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today, June 26. Interested and qualified candidates can register from the official portal at tseamcet.nic.in.

Dates to register

Applicants can register for Phase 1 from June 26 to July 5, 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General category must pay a Rs. 1,200.

Candidates under SC and ST categories to pay Rs 600.

Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

Read Also TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 seeking admissions into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule.

Details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023:

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification: June 26 to July 5, 2023

Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates: June 28 to July 6, 2023 (Except on 01-07-2023)

Exercising options after certificate verification : June 28 to July 8, 2023

Freezing of options: 8 July 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before : July 12, 2023

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website: July 12 to July 19, 2023.

Details for the second Phase of TS-EAMCET 2023:

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification : July 21 to July 22, 2023

Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates: July 23, 2023 (Except on 01-07-2023)

Exercising options after certificate verification : July 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023

Freezing of options: July 24, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before: July 28, 2023

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website: July 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Details for the Final Phase of TS-EAMCET 2023:

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification: August 2, 2023

Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates: August 3, 2023 (Except on 01-07-2023)

Exercising options after certificate verification: August 2 to August 4, 2023

Freezing of options: August 4, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats on or before: August 7, 2023

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website: August 7 to August 9, 2023