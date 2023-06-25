TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling | Representative image

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration tomorrow, June 26, 2023 onwards. Eligible Candidates can register online through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who want to take admissions in B.E /B.Tech / B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses can register themselves for TS EAMCET 2023 counselling. Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

Last date To apply

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling first phase is till July 5, 2023.

Read Also TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule; Registration From June 26 Onwards

Steps to register for TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit.

Your registration is completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.