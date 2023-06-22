TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule; Registration From June 26 Onwards

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule | IStock images

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule today, June 22. The registration for M.P.C stream admissions will start June 26 onwards. Interested and Eligible candidates can check the complete schedule through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Last Date

The last date to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling first phase is till July 5, 2023.

Check Complete Schedule Here

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates is from June 28 to July 6, 2023. Exercising options after certificate verification will be done from June 28 to July 8, 2023 and freezing of options can be done on July 8, 2023.

As per the schedule, the provisional allotment of seats can be checked on or before July 12, 2023 and candidates can make payment of tuition fees and can self report through website from July 12 to July 19, 2023.

Candidates who are interested for admissions into B.E/ B.Tech/ Pharmacy courses can apply for the counselling round. Also, minority candidates who have not qualified or not appeared in TS EAMCET 2023 but passed in qualifying examination can also attend for counselling to consider them for admission into minority colleges in leftover vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.