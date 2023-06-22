TS ICET Results Expected Soon At icet.tsche.ac.in , Manabadi

Representative image

According to the reports, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023, will be out soon. The eligible candidates can visit the official website once the date is out. The results will be very soon at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The results were scheduled to be out on June 20, 2023. However, the Telangana State Council of Higher education - TSCHE and Kakatiya University announced about the postponement of the result date.

In line with local state reports, the result is expected to be out on the last week of June i.e next week. An official confirmation from the TSCHE along with Kakatiya University is awaited.