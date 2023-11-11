 TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

Teacher Recruitment Board releases Block Educational Officer exam results; accessible at trb.tn.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Out | Representative Image

Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) recruitment exam conducted earlier this year. Candidates who took part in the written examination can now access their results through the official portal, trb.tn.gov.in.

A substantial number of candidates, totaling 42,716, registered for the TN TRB BEO recruitment in 2023. Out of this, 35,403 candidates participated in the written test, which took place on September 10, 2023. To successfully qualify, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written examination.

Utilizing their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, candidates can access their Tamil Nadu BEO result 2023.

Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official TRB portal at trb.tn.gov.in.

Locate the TN TRB BEO exam result 2023 link in the 'Whats New' section.

Clicking on the provided link will redirect you to the results page.

Scroll down to choose either Part A or Part B results.

Search for your results using your roll number.

Download and retain a printout of the results for future reference.

This announcement marks a crucial moment for the numerous candidates who eagerly awaited their results. For more updates, check the official website.

Read Also
TN TRB Recruits For Teaching Posts From November 1 At trb.tn.gov.in; Steps To Apply
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

Gujarat: Anganwadi Department Opens 10,400 Vacancies For Workers And Helpers

Gujarat: Anganwadi Department Opens 10,400 Vacancies For Workers And Helpers

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

Western Sydney University Expands To Bengaluru, India, By 2025

Western Sydney University Expands To Bengaluru, India, By 2025

Marathi Language University Set To Commence Classes In 2024-25 Academic Year

Marathi Language University Set To Commence Classes In 2024-25 Academic Year