TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Out | Representative Image

Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) recruitment exam conducted earlier this year. Candidates who took part in the written examination can now access their results through the official portal, trb.tn.gov.in.

A substantial number of candidates, totaling 42,716, registered for the TN TRB BEO recruitment in 2023. Out of this, 35,403 candidates participated in the written test, which took place on September 10, 2023. To successfully qualify, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written examination.

Utilizing their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, candidates can access their Tamil Nadu BEO result 2023.

Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official TRB portal at trb.tn.gov.in.

Locate the TN TRB BEO exam result 2023 link in the 'Whats New' section.

Clicking on the provided link will redirect you to the results page.

Scroll down to choose either Part A or Part B results.

Search for your results using your roll number.

Download and retain a printout of the results for future reference.

This announcement marks a crucial moment for the numerous candidates who eagerly awaited their results. For more updates, check the official website.

