These courses by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi topped the latest QS rankings

Mumbai: While IITs, India's top technical institutions, offer a plethora of subjects for students to dive in, only a few of these courses have managed to break into the top 100 list of QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject identify the world's strongest universities in 54 individual subject areas.

In its 2023-24 rankings, India's STEM institutes stole the show as IIT Bombay was ranked 47th globally in Engineering and Technology while it emerged first in the country. IIT Delhi followed right after with the 48th global rank.

The subject-wise rankings below may help you select an IIT based on the course you are interested in.

The top-rated courses at IIT Bombay

This year, in a first, the IIT Bombay went 25 places up securing 92nd place for its Mathematics course.

Its Computer Science & Information Technology course was given the 66th rank globally.

The Electrical & Electronics Engineering course had a close call with the top 50s as it bagged the 54th rank worldwide.

The IIT also took the 77th rank for Chemical Engineering and the 68th for Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.

Minerals & Mining remained the IIT's top-ranked course which secured the 37th position in the institute.

Here's what to study at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi, this year, was ranked 48th globally with a score of 80.1 in Engineering & Technology. Last year, the institute was ranked 72nd.

At IIT Delhi, the Electrical Engineering course made it to the top 50s with the 49th rank.

The Computer Science course got the 67th, one spot after IIT Bombay.

The Mechanical Engineering score was ranked 70th, and Chemical Engineering was ranked 96th.

Top ranked courses from other IITs

Much like IIT-B, the Math course at IIT Madras also jumped 50 places making it to the 98th spot in the world ranking.

IIT Kanpur also made it to the top 100 list and bagged the 87th rank for the Electrical & Electronic Engineering course.

IIT Kharagpur, this year, took the 94th rank for its Computer Science & Information Systems course.

India's performance in QS 2023-24

Indian entries in QS 2023-24 subject rankings saw an 18.7% rise making India the second most represented Asian country with 66 ranked universities and the fourth most represented country for the overall number of entries across the 54 narrow subjects.