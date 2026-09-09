'Thanks Rituja, Thanks Gaurav': Students Express Gratitude To Ex-Lovers After Breakup Exposes Maharashtra Paper Leak | File Pic (Representational Image)

“Thanks Rituja, Thanks Gaurav” Posters displayed during a protest against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector paper leak in Nagpur carried a sarcastic message of gratitude to the former couple whose breakup reportedly helped bring the examination scam to light.

Posters thank former couple

At Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur, posters aimed at former couple Rituja and Gaurav drew particular attention. The two are at the centre of the sequence of events that allegedly led to the Drug Inspector examination paper leak being exposed.

Protesting candidates said the irregularities may not have surfaced in their entirety had Rituja and Gaurav not ended their relationship.

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How the paper leak came to light

According to the investigation, Rituja Patil's father, Amrit Patil, allegedly obtained the examination paper from Praveen Patil, a coaching institute operator from Nandurbar, for his daughter.

Investigators reportedly found that ₹5 lakh was initially exchanged between Praveen Patil and certain MPSC officials, while the total value of the alleged deal was estimated at approximately ₹12 lakh.

Rituja subsequently shared the question paper with her then-boyfriend, Gaurav Patil.

Rituja went on to clear the examination held on March 22, whereas Gaurav could not. The development reportedly caused friction between the two, eventually leading to their breakup.

Breakup allegedly triggers complaint

Gaurav later approached the MPSC through email with a complaint regarding the alleged paper leak. He reportedly feared that Rituja would move on after obtaining a government job.

Although Gaurav subsequently sought to retract his complaint, the commission's inquiry had already been set in motion.

Protesters claim that the fallout between the former couple ultimately resulted in the emergence of several important pieces of evidence, including chats, call recordings and other information allegedly connected to the paper leak.

The posters thanking Rituja and Gaurav were therefore seen as a sarcastic reference to how their personal fallout reportedly helped expose the alleged examination scam.

Aspirants demand action over paper leak

Candidates across Maharashtra have been protesting against the irregularities, seeking stringent action against those responsible for the paper leak. Protesters have also demanded the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar.

The aspirants are further calling for an independent probe into examinations conducted by the commission since 2022, amid concerns over the integrity of its recruitment process.

MPSC cancels Drug Inspector recruitment

The offline screening examination for the Drug Inspector, Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department was held on March 22 at six divisional centres across Maharashtra.

The results were announced on June 12, with 506 candidates reportedly qualifying for the interview stage. Of these, 488 candidates appeared for interviews conducted between July 1 and July 22.

Between July 22 and July 26, the MPSC received complaints alleging that some candidates had accessed the question paper two days before the examination and subsequently circulated it through social media and electronic platforms.

Following the complaints, the commission cancelled the recruitment process for the Drug Inspector, Group-B posts.