 Thane Congress Launches 'Chatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak
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Thane Congress Launches 'Chatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak

The Thane District Congress Committee launched a protest against the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak under Rahul Gandhi's "Chatron Ki Goonj" campaign. The party demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, called for NTA reforms, and announced a nationwide student outreach drive culminating in protests and a 'Delhi Chalo' rally.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Thane Congress Launches 'Chatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak
Thane Congress Launches 'Chatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak | file photo

Thane: Following the nationwide "Chatron Ki Goonj" initiative spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Thane District Congress Committee on Sunday launched a fierce protest against the central government regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

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Addressing a press conference in Thane, City District Congress President Rahul Pingle strongly condemned the recurring examination irregularities, stating that paper leaks, abrupt cancellations, and administrative delays have severely shattered students' confidence, causing immense educational, mental, and financial distress.

"The integrity of national competitive exams is entirely compromised, exposing a massive systemic failure," Pingle said, citing past local instances like the TET scam. The committee demanded an impartial, high-level probe to crack down on exam mafias and administrative accomplices. Taking high moral ground, the district leadership explicitly demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The leadership urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to completely restructure the current examination framework and strictly implement fixed annual schedules for competitive exams. Satish Jadhav, Director of Vijeta Academy, also attended the brief and urged widespread student solidarity for the cause. Other prominent leaders present included Ravindra Koli, Ajinkya Bhoir, Manoj Dubey, Rajesh Mishra, Tarun Singh, Adv. Manoj Dakve, and Gopal Sawant.

Under the "Chatron Ki Goonj" banner, Congress will flag off a massive public awareness and student outreach campaign across 28 cities starting June 30. This phase will feature interactive college sessions and aggressive distributions of pamphlets, eventually escalating into protest marches to District Collector offices and a massive 'Delhi Chalo' rally.

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