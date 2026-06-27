'UK Degree Programmes In India Must Meet Both UK & Indian Education Standards' Says ApplyBoard's UK Director Justin Wood

As international student mobility continues to evolve, universities across the UK are adapting to changing student expectations, tighter visa regulations and a growing focus on graduate outcomes. In this interview with The Free Press Journal, Justin Wood, UK Director at ApplyBoard, discusses the biggest shifts shaping international education, the UK's outlook for Indian students, the rise of new study destinations and why student success is becoming the defining measure of recruitment.

FPJ: What have been the biggest changes in international student recruitment over the past few months?

Wood: I'd highlight three major changes. First, across the traditional study destinations, there's a clear shift towards ensuring students achieve better outcomes. Countries and universities are becoming much more focused on making sure students who invest significant time and money in studying abroad are genuinely prepared and understand what they're signing up for.

Today, universities are placing much greater emphasis on matching the right students with the right courses so they have the best chance of succeeding academically and professionally. That certainly puts pressure on universities, but it's positive pressure because it ultimately benefits students.

FPJ: How has the UK's decision to reduce the post-study work visa to 18 months affected student interest?

Wood: It's certainly a change, but I don't think it's as dramatic as some people initially perceived. Many students who study in the UK don't necessarily plan to remain there permanently. Some return home to join a family business, while others move to a third country after graduating. For those who do want to stay in the UK, the Graduate Route still provides an excellent opportunity. Although the duration has been reduced from 24 months to 18 months, graduates still have open access to the labour market. There are no restrictions on the types of jobs they can take during that period, and they don't have to meet a salary threshold immediately. Most international students are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week during term time and full-time during holidays.

FPJ: What are the key factors influencing students' choice of a study destination today?

Wood: The biggest factor today is cost and return on investment. Around 91% of respondents say affordability plays a major role in their decision. Another important advantage is programme duration. Most master's degrees take just one year, and bachelor's degrees typically take three years. That means students spend less on tuition and living expenses while entering the workforce sooner.

The second biggest factor is post-study employment opportunities. Around 87% of students say this is a key consideration. Students who take advantage of internships, placements, volunteering and part-time work during their studies are much better positioned when they graduate. The third factor students consistently mention is the overall student experience. Students don't want to be isolated, nor do they want to study in classrooms made up almost entirely of people from one country. They value diversity because it broadens their perspectives and enriches the learning experience.

FPJ: How are universities adapting their recruitment strategies as student expectations evolve?

Justin: One of the biggest changes is that universities recognise they need to do much more to support students beyond the classroom, particularly when it comes to employability. I was recently speaking with two highly prestigious, research-intensive Russell Group universities. Many universities are now investing heavily in employability services. Some have dedicated representatives in India whose role is to help graduates returning home connect with employers and build their careers. Another major priority is visa readiness. With stricter compliance requirements now in place, universities are putting more effort into ensuring students understand the application process, meet all the necessary criteria and are fully prepared before they begin their journey.

FPJ: Which emerging study destinations do you think will drive the next wave of international student mobility?

Justin: That's a really interesting trend. We've definitely seen movement away from relying solely on the traditional "Big Four" destinations. Germany is a great example. Since launching Germany on the ApplyBoard platform, we've seen application growth of around 800%. That shows there's tremendous interest in destinations that combine strong education systems with attractive career opportunities. We're also seeing growing demand for countries like South Korea, Malaysia, France and Ireland. Interestingly, India itself is becoming part of this conversation. The country's education strategy includes attracting more international students, and I think that's an exciting development that will continue to gather momentum.

FPJ: Could the UK's higher financial proof requirements discourage students from choosing the country?

Justin: The maintenance requirement has increased slightly, but I think it's important to understand why. This isn't simply a bureaucratic requirement; it's there to make sure students don't arrive in the UK and then struggle financially. Applicants must show that they have sufficient funds to cover both their tuition fees and living expenses for a specified period. The amount varies depending on whether they're studying in London or elsewhere in the UK. The same principle applies to the NHS surcharge. Students sometimes view it as an extra cost, but compared with private health insurance in many other countries, it's actually very reasonable. It gives students access to the UK's healthcare system and provides valuable peace of mind throughout their studies.

FPJ: Do immigration debates in the UK influence how international students perceive the country?

Justin: I do think students value certainty. Studying abroad is one of the biggest decisions a person can make, and naturally, they want clear, consistent policies rather than frequent changes. When the current UK government came into office, one of the first messages from the Secretary of State for Education was that international students are welcome. The government openly recognised the enormous contribution international students make, not only to the UK economy and universities, but also to British students themselves, who benefit enormously from studying alongside people from different cultures and backgrounds. The country originally set a target of attracting 600,000 international students, and today that figure is around 685,000. The objective now is to maintain that success through sustainable, high-quality growth.

FPJ: Which courses are most popular among Indian students in the UK?

Justin: We have around 55,000 courses available on the ApplyBoard platform, so students have an incredible range of options today. We're seeing strong demand across healthcare and healthcare management, which reflects both current workforce needs and long-term career opportunities. There's also growing interest in emerging areas of technology, not just traditional computer science but fields like computational intelligence, artificial intelligence and other advanced digital technologies.

Students are also becoming much more aware of global skills shortages. Take agritech, for example. Agriculture, combined with technology, food production and innovation, is becoming an increasingly important sector, and we're seeing more students recognise the opportunities it offers. Another area experiencing significant growth is sustainability and green engineering.

FPJ: Can UK universities maintain the same academic standards at their campuses in India?

Wood: They have to. That's part of the approval process. When a UK university delivers one of its degrees overseas, it's held to the same academic standards and quality assurance processes as it would be in the UK. Whether a student studies in Delhi or in Coventry, the institution is expected to maintain exactly the same academic standards and undergo the same quality checks.

FPJ: How does that work alongside India's National Education Policy?

Wood: If a university is awarding a UK degree, then it must continue to meet UK academic standards. At the same time, it also has to comply with India's own regulatory framework. Generally speaking, students will find that admission requirements remain very similar. English language requirements, academic qualifications and curriculum standards are typically aligned because the programmes go through the same academic approval processes. The learning environment may be different because students are studying in India rather than the UK, but the academic quality of the degree itself is expected to remain the same.

FPJ: Could UK university campuses in India reduce the number of students choosing to study in the UK?

Wood: My experience suggests the opposite. I previously worked at a UK university that educated around 50,000 students through its overseas campuses. What we consistently found was that expanding internationally actually increased interest in studying at the university's UK campus. Rather than replacing international mobility, overseas campuses expand access. There are many students who may not be able to relocate abroad because of personal circumstances. Some have families, some are involved in family businesses, and others simply have financial constraints. For those students, studying at a UK university campus So I don't see this as shifting students away from the UK. I see it as expanding access to global education for a much wider group of students.

FPJ: What will determine the UK's appeal to Indian students over the next five years?

Wood: I'm very optimistic about the future of the India–UK education relationship. The recent trade agreement between the two countries is another sign that those ties are becoming even stronger. Beyond trade, there's growing collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence, research, innovation and higher education.

The UK government's priority is economic growth, and international students make an important contribution to that objective. I expect overall student numbers to remain stable while the focus continues to be on improving student outcomes.

In India, though, one factor matters more than almost anything else – word of mouth. Students listen to the experiences of friends, siblings and relatives. If someone they know has a successful experience in the UK, that confidence spreads organically. Success encourages more success. That gives me confidence that the education partnership between our two countries will continue to grow and strengthen in the years ahead.