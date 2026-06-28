DIKSHA Emerges As India's 'One Nation, One Digital Platform' For School Education | IANS

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said that DIKSHA, the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing platform, has emerged as the country’s “One Nation, One Digital Platform” for school education, providing curriculum-linked digital learning resources in multiple languages and supporting inclusive, technology-enabled learning for students and teachers across India.

Launched in 2017, DIKSHA is spearheaded by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET).

The platform has been described as the nation’s “One Nation, One Digital Platform” for school education, aimed at ensuring continuity of learning through digital means.

According to the government, DIKSHA provides comprehensive K-12 digital learning support, covering foundational literacy and numeracy to senior secondary education.

The platform has been adopted by education boards across almost all states and Union Territories and can be customised to suit regional languages, curricula, and pedagogical requirements.

The government said DIKSHA promotes accessible, engaging and personalised learning experiences through technology and innovation. The platform offers media-rich educational resources such as 2D and 3D animations, augmented reality experiences, simulations, virtual laboratories and sign language videos to improve conceptual understanding and support diverse learning styles.

QR-coded Energised Textbooks available on the platform connect physical NCERT textbooks with videos, interactive content and teacher guides, enabling seamless classroom integration. Inclusive features such as Digital Accessible Information System (DAISY) format, text-to-speech functionality and Indian Sign Language videos have also been incorporated to support differently-abled learners.

The platform supports personalised learning through practice questions, adaptive assessments, competency-based question banks and detailed solutions that help identify learning gaps and facilitate timely interventions. It also serves as a major platform for teacher professional development through NISHTHA and state-specific training programmes, offering self-paced certified courses for educators.

The government said DIKSHA operates on a federated architecture that allows participating institutions and states to independently upload and manage educational content in regional languages. This decentralised model enables localisation of content while maintaining quality standards through periodic validation by CIET-NCERT based on prescribed guidelines.

The platform supports both online and offline learning. Students can download content for later use without internet connectivity, while several states and Union Territories preload educational content on smart classroom boards to ensure uninterrupted access.

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