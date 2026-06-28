Beed School Bus Accident: Girl Injured After Being Hit By Bike While Crossing Road; Netizens Debate Safety Concerns

Beed: A serious accident in the Gayanagar area near Gurukul Public School has once again raised concerns over school transport safety after a 9-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a speeding two-wheeler while crossing the road after getting off a school bus, according to an esakal report.

As per the report, the incident occurred on Saturday when the student, identified as Abhijit Madiwale (9, resident of Gayanagar, Beed), was returning home by school bus. After alighting from the bus, she attempted to cross the road when a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction hit her with force, causing serious injuries.

A few days ago when I posted about a school kid crossing the road from behind an auto, people said we should always cross from the front and the situation is this !



Nobody stops when a school bus stops in India !



The safe option for kids is to wait until the bus moves,have safe… pic.twitter.com/YwJn89zcYm — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) June 28, 2026

The injured student was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The accident has triggered serious concerns among parents and residents about the lack of safe school transport protocols and road safety enforcement around school buses.

Authorities said that police teams, including Traffic Branch officials, visited the hospital after receiving information about the incident. Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil stated that responsibility lies with the bus driver and school management to ensure safe drop-off of students. He also said that letters will be sent to schools regarding strict compliance with traffic rules, and action will be taken against violations. A meeting with school management is also expected soon.

Social Media Reaction (X Commentary)

The Beed school bus accident, where a 9-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road after getting off a school bus, sparked strong reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Users raised concerns over road safety around school buses, driver behaviour, and weak enforcement of traffic rules.

One X user, @DriveSmart_IN, said the situation reflects poor compliance with basic school bus safety norms, writing: “A few days ago when I posted about a school kid crossing the road from behind an auto, people said we should always cross from the front, and the situation is this! Nobody stops when a school bus stops in India! The safe option for kids is to wait until the bus moves…”

In other countries the traffic law is for traffic on both sides to stop immediately when a school bus stops. Massive fines & licence suspension are imposed for those who break this rule. Have personally seen this rule being strictly applied in UAE for example. https://t.co/NPl7LxUsOb — The ER Doctor (@TheERDoctor) June 28, 2026

Another X user said that traffic should mandatorily stop when a school bus halts: “When a school bus stops, traffic must stop on both sides in a civilised society.”

An X user comparing international road safety rules said stricter enforcement exists in other countries: “In other countries, traffic law requires traffic on both sides to stop immediately when a school bus stops. Massive fines and licence suspension are imposed… I have personally seen this strictly applied in the UAE.”

Two wheeler and driver testing system is fully at fault.



Slow down around school buses. — Craters of Mumbai (Potholes ka Parivar) (@CratersOfMumbai) June 28, 2026

Another X user, @CratersOfMumbai, blamed systemic driving and licensing issues, saying: “Two-wheeler and driver testing systems are fully at fault. Slow down around school buses.”

Overall, X users expressed mixed reactions, with some demanding stricter enforcement around school buses, while others debated shared responsibility between drivers, schools, and pedestrians.