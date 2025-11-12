Tension Erupts At Kerala University As SFI Activists Protest Against VC Mohanan Kunnummal, Accusing Him Of Pushing Sangh Parivar Agenda

University of Kerala | Wikimedia Commons

Thiruvananthapuram: Tension prevailed at the Kerala University senate campus here as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists staged protests against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, accusing him of attempting to implement the agenda of Sangh Parivar.

They staged a protest march to the headquarters campus of the university, demanding the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor, replacing the interim VC.

The Left activists also called for action against the Dean of the Sanskrit Department, who allegedly made casteist remarks against a research student.

Despite the police blocking the main gate of the campus with barricades, the protesters entered the compound by scaling the wall.

The law enforcers also used water cannons multiple times to try and disperse the SFI activists.

When the VC emerged after a syndicate meeting, a large number of SFI activists blocked his car and raised slogans against him.

Police attempts to disperse the agitators and clear the path for the vehicle were unsuccessful.

After being blocked at several points, eventually the car left the campus under police escort.

Later, SFI district leaders told reporters that their protest was part of a series of agitations being organised by the outfit against Kunnummal, who, according to them, was allegedly trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda.

Meanwhile, the Left syndicate members of the university also staged a protest inside the campus, demanding action against the dean booked by police recently for allegedly making casteist remarks against a research scholar while refusing to sign his thesis.

Sreekaryam Police had registered a case against C N Vijayakumari, Head of the Sanskrit Department and Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the university's Kariavattom campus.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)