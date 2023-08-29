Telangana Scholars Immerse In ISRO's Marvels To Witness Chandrayaan-3 Rover Contact

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Takes A Stroll On Moon | File

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's scientific aspirations soared as two exceptional students from Telangana's government schools, Battu Nikhil Varma of Zilla Parishad High School in Warangal, and K Vengana Vasu from Telangana Model School in Nizamabad, enjoyed a remarkable day at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the esteemed Yuvika program. This initiative propels young talents into the heart of India's space exploration endeavors, and these two bright minds were in for an extraordinary treat.

During their ISRO expedition, Battu Nikhil Varma and K Vengana Vasu encountered nothing short of space magic. Their interactions ranged from rubbing shoulders with the visionary ISRO chief S Somanath to witnessing the awe-inspiring dialogue between scientists and the Chandrayaan-3 rover and lander, which recently etched its mark on the lunar surface.

The duo's experience went beyond observation. They stepped into the India Space Data Centre, where the symphony of data and technology orchestrates the communication with an array of satellites. NavIC and ISTRAC, crucial cogs in India's space machinery, unveiled their inner workings to these young enthusiasts, even showcasing the Pragyan Rover's graceful traversal on the moon's rugged terrain.

Radiating enthusiasm, Battu Nikhil Varma and K Vengana Vasu expressed their gratitude for this transformative opportunity. The ISRO rendezvous ignited their ambitions, kindling dreams of someday contributing to India's space odyssey.

