Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Starts at bse.telangana.gov.in; Apply Soon

The Telangana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS 2023) online registrations has started and candidates can register for the NMMSS through the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The last date to register for the NMMS is October 13.

The last date for submission of the printed copy of online registered Application Forms and NR (two copies) and fee receipts of SBI collect by the Head Masters of the schools concerned in the office of the concerned District Educational Officer is October 16.

The last date for submission of Printed Nominal Rolls attested by the concerned Head Masters, and fee receipts of SBI collect by the concerned DEOs to the O/o the Director of Government Examinations., T.S., Hyderabad is October 18.

Telangana NMMS scholarship 2023 exam fee:

For General and backwards Caste Students and ₹500 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled tribe & PH Students.

Telangana NMMS scholarship 2023 eligibility criteria:

For each paper, the cutoff will be 40% for all students; for SC/ST students, it will be 32%.

Multiple choice questions for the 90 marks on the Mental Ability Test (M.A.T.). Scholastic Ability Test(S.A.T) of 90 marks covering sciences, mathematics and social sciences of class VII & VIII. There is one mark for each question. There is a minute allotted for one question.

