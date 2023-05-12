Telangana HC grants relief to student named in paper leak case; allows to appear for supplementary exams

Telangana High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court in a major decision granted relief to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) student from Warangal.

The SSC student from Warangal who was prevented from sitting for two Class X board exams over a suspected question paper leak case.

On May 11, the Telangana High Court allowed the student to write the Class 10 supplementary exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in June this year.

The court further directed the SSC Board to take the supplementary examination fee from the student.

According to the media reports, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court ordered the Director of Government Examinations and the Headmaster-cum-Chief Superintendent of the Class 10 exam of Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) to allow the candidate to pay for the examination fee for the supplementary exams.

News 18 reports, On April 4, the student was appearing for the Hindi paper as part of his SSC examination. An unidentified person reportedly barged into the exam hall at Kamalapur ZPHS and forcibly took pictures of the candidate’s question paper and escaped.

When the student reached the exam hall to appear for the English paper on April 6, the authorities present there seized his admit card and did not allow him to write the test.

The Report further state that the invigilators accused him of being involved in the leak of the Hindi question paper. The student was not permitted to appear for the examination held on April 8 as well.

The student’s father then moved to the Telangana High Court.

The next hearing, in this case, will be heard on June 5.