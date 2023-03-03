Telangana: Govt Junior College with 700 students has just one toilet, HC intervenes

protest by students | File Photo

Hyderabad: After a series of protests by students complaining that a Government Junior College with 700 students has just one toilet, the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued a notice to officials seeking a response in the matter.

The matter pertains to the Saroornagar Government Junior College, where the students have alleged that there is only one toilet in the whole college having around 700 students. The students of the college have been staging protests against the management demanding redressal of their problems.

The students demanded that Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and the State Education Commissioner should come and solve the problem.

A law student had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Ujjal Bhuyan.

Finally, on Thursday, the Telangana HC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Education to respond to this matter.

After the incident came to light, a BJP leader, Ramulu Yadav came forward to donate Rs 20 lakh to Government Junior College Principal for the construction of toilets and providing facilities.

The Corporator of Saroornagar, Akula Srivani said that there is only one toilet in the college and that too lacks a water connection.

Talking to ANI, he said, "Today, in the Telangana government, an unfortunate situation has occurred where work is being done only after students come out and stage protests. There are 400 boys and 400 girls studying at Saroornagar Junior College but there is only 1 toilet for all of them. Moreover, there is no water connection to it. The people should protest against this. I had also given a representation to the education minister."

A student of MPC second year named Sanjana said that they have been facing many problems in the college.

"I am studying in the college for the past one and a half years. We faced many problems in the first year. In the second year, their number of students increased and it turned into a big issue. We do not have sufficient washrooms, proper drinking water or even a compound wall for security," she said.