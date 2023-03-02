e-Paper Get App
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test registration begins

Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test registration begins

As per the official notification, the last date for submission of the online application is April 10. Candidates will be able to edit their submitted forms from April 12 to 14. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11. The engineering exam will be held from May 7 to 9, and agriculture and medical on May 10 and 11.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Osmania University |

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHSE) has started the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023.

Osmania University, Hyderabad conducts the TS ECET exam annually. For this year, the application process started today, March 02, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply from this website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023: APPLICATION FEES

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Physically Handicapped will have to pay Rs 500.

For General category students the registration fee is Rs 900.

